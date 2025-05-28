EIB Grants €90M to BME to Boost Green Energy and Renovations in Gironde

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a landmark €90 million loan agreement with Bordeaux Métropole Énergies (BME) to support the company’s wide-reaching energy transition initiatives across the Gironde department in southwestern France. This investment aligns with both France's national climate goals and the European Union's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

BME, a semi-public company, serves as a key energy transformation partner for local governments, businesses, and residents, and this strategic loan marks a pivotal step in enabling BME to scale up its operations across four core areas:

Photovoltaic energy generation

District heating and cooling networks

Biogas production

Energy efficiency renovations

Four Pillars of the Strategic Energy Plan

The funding from the EIB will empower BME to execute the priorities outlined in its 2024 roadmap, which is focused on expanding green infrastructure and decarbonising energy use throughout the Gironde region.

1. Expanding Photovoltaic Solutions

BME will ramp up solar power deployment through the development of:

Rooftop solar installations on public and private buildings

Solar canopies over parking areas

Ground-mounted solar farms in rural zones

These installations will allow local authorities and businesses to generate their own electricity, reduce dependency on the grid, and lower their carbon footprint.

2. Renewable Heating and Cooling Networks

Another major area of focus is the creation and extension of district heating and cooling networks, powered by renewable sources. These networks are designed to supply:

Public infrastructure

Residential zones

Commercial and industrial facilities

By relying on renewable heat sources, such as biomass or geothermal energy, the networks will significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

3. Biogas Through Anaerobic Digestion

BME plans to accelerate biogas production using anaerobic digestion, a process that converts organic waste into renewable methane. This gas can be used for:

Heating and electricity generation

Feeding into the public gas grid

This supports circular economy goals and offers an effective waste management solution while contributing to France’s energy sovereignty.

4. Energy Efficiency and Housing Retrofits

The final pillar of BME’s strategy involves financing energy-efficient renovations for:

Individual homes

Multi-family and jointly-owned buildings

These retrofits are aimed at reducing energy consumption, cutting utility bills, and making the housing sector more climate-resilient. This also complements the EU-wide efforts under the REPowerEU initiative, aimed at reducing Europe’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Strong Support from EIB and Local Stakeholders

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle praised the initiative, stating:

“We are pleased to support Bordeaux Métropole Énergies in its energy transformation plan, which will have a positive impact across the Gironde department. Promoting renewable energy, financing innovative solutions, and reducing energy costs are key goals of our climate action agenda.”

BME Board Chair Claudine Bichet emphasized the long-term significance of the deal:

“This support marks an important step in our role to create a carbon-neutral territory by 2050. It will allow us to deepen collaboration with municipalities and businesses to deploy low-carbon solutions at scale.”

Managing Director Audrey Dugal echoed this optimism, noting:

“This investment enables us to accelerate our roadmap for clean energy and expand solar, biogas, and renovation projects in the Gironde.”

Aligning with EU Green Strategy and REPowerEU

The EIB’s investment in BME is not an isolated effort. It is part of a broader European strategy to decarbonise local economies and enhance energy independence. The funding contributes to the EIB’s climate action mandate and supports the REPowerEU programme, launched in 2022 in response to the global energy crisis.

By supporting projects such as this one, the EIB aims to:

Reduce Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel imports

Spur local job creation in green energy sectors

Facilitate access to cleaner, more affordable energy

The ultimate objective is to make energy transition efforts accessible to all communities, ensuring no one is left behind in Europe’s race toward net zero emissions.

The €90 million loan agreement between the EIB and BME stands as a strategic investment in climate resilience, energy security, and regional economic development. Through comprehensive energy reforms—including solar, biogas, district networks, and housing retrofits—BME is not only transforming Gironde’s energy future but also setting a model for regional sustainability initiatives across Europe.