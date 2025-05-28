Left Menu

India-US Zero-Duty Deal: Paving the Way for Expanded Trade Opportunities

A proposed zero-duty trade agreement between India and the US could eliminate tariff barriers, aiding Indian exports, especially in construction equipment. Deepak Shetty, JCB India CEO, expresses optimism about enhancing trade and envisions increased Indian export contributions to the USD 1 trillion target for 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST
India-US Zero-Duty Deal: Paving the Way for Expanded Trade Opportunities
Deepak Shetty, Managing Director and CEO of JCB India (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Shetty, CEO of JCB India and president-designate of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association, highlighted how a zero-duty agreement between India and the US could level the playing field for businesses, addressing challenges posed by US tariffs.

The CEO emphasized that eliminating US tariffs would bolster Indian competitiveness in the American market, particularly for construction equipment. Reports indicate India's willingness to reduce duties to zero on 60% of tariff lines under the Bilateral Trade Agreement's initial phase.

Shetty expressed confidence in expanding Indian exports to the US through current Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and noted similar opportunities with recent UK trade advancements. As India targets USD 1 trillion in exports for 2025-26, Shetty affirmed increased contributions from the construction equipment sector.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025