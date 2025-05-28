EIB Endorses UN Ocean Investment Protocol to Drive Sustainable Blue Economy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has thrown its full support behind the newly launched United Nations Ocean Investment Protocol—an ambitious and vital blueprint designed to align global financial flows with the development of a sustainable ocean economy. Spearheaded by the United Nations Global Compact in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the Protocol presents a groundbreaking framework that brings together finance, policy, and industry to protect marine ecosystems while advancing economic development.

A Strategic Framework for the Ocean Economy

Unveiled in a joint announcement by the UN Global Compact and UNEP FI, the Ocean Investment Protocol builds on two key initiatives: the Sustainable Ocean Principles and the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles. Together, these provide a foundation for guiding investments that contribute meaningfully to the health of the ocean and support global sustainability targets, most notably Sustainable Development Goal 14: “Life Below Water.”

The Protocol outlines practical recommendations for financial institutions, insurers, investors, governments, ocean-based industries, and development finance institutions. It aims to promote the adoption of sustainable business models, mobilize capital for resilient infrastructure, and facilitate the transition toward a nature-positive and climate-smart global economy.

EIB’s Blue Economy Leadership

The EIB’s commitment to the blue economy is longstanding and significant. From 2020 to 2024, the EIB Group has pledged €10.6 billion to support blue economy initiatives—an effort that has catalyzed an estimated €43 billion in total investment. As the largest development finance institution backing the sustainable ocean economy, the EIB plays a pivotal role in scaling up climate-resilient and ecologically responsible maritime projects.

The Bank also holds the distinction of being one of the co-founders of the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles, first introduced in 2017. These principles have since become a global benchmark for responsible investment in ocean-related sectors.

Key Features of the Ocean Investment Protocol

The Ocean Investment Protocol offers a multifaceted roadmap that supports sustainability across multiple dimensions:

Holistic Financial Guidance : The Protocol helps financial stakeholders manage environmental and climate risks while identifying opportunities for growth in emerging ocean sectors such as offshore wind energy, sustainable seafood, and resilient marine infrastructure.

Enhanced Data and Transparency : It recommends improved data collection and disclosure of nature-related risks and impacts, promoting alignment with global frameworks like the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Sector-Specific Implementation : Customized roadmaps provide detailed sustainability guidelines for various ocean industries—including shipping, coastal tourism, fisheries, and marine renewable energy.

Policy and Governance Support : The Protocol encourages policymakers to create enabling environments for sustainable investment, emphasizing the importance of marine spatial planning and providing incentives for environmentally sound practices.

Development Finance as a Catalyst: The Protocol underscores the essential role of development finance institutions (DFIs) in accelerating the growth of sustainable ocean economies, especially in developing countries and vulnerable coastal regions.

Catalyzing Action for Planet and People

The Protocol’s release coincides with heightened global attention on nature-based solutions, biodiversity protection, and climate resilience. With upcoming international summits on climate and biodiversity on the horizon, the Protocol is positioned to galvanize public and private sector collaboration at a crucial moment in time.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized the importance of the Protocol:

“The UN Ocean Investment Protocol is a strong complement to the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles, which the EIB co-founded. It provides governments, financial institutions, insurers, and companies with the clarity and guidance needed to align private investments with the Sustainable Development Goals. By setting clear recommendations for responsible investment, the Protocol will help ensure that growth in ocean industries goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social inclusion. At the EIB, we look forward to helping turn these recommendations into concrete action for the benefit of people and planet.”

Looking Ahead

As the Protocol gains traction, the EIB is expected to play a leading role in driving its implementation—particularly in identifying and financing innovative, high-impact projects that contribute to ocean sustainability. Through partnerships, technical assistance, and strategic investments, the EIB aims to turn the vision of the Ocean Investment Protocol into a tangible reality, helping to ensure that economic development never comes at the expense of marine ecosystems.

The alignment of investment practices with environmental and social goals is no longer optional—it is a strategic imperative. The Ocean Investment Protocol offers a powerful toolkit to navigate this transition, and with strong institutional backing from actors like the EIB, the future of the ocean economy looks not only sustainable but resilient and inclusive.