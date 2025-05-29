Left Menu

U.S. Banks Tread Cautiously into Crypto Sector Amid Regulatory Signals

Major U.S. banks are cautiously entering the cryptocurrency market amidst stronger regulatory endorsements. While regulatory signals appear favorable, banks are conducting pilot projects and considering partnerships in crypto ventures. Executives from major banks express caution, seeking clearer guidelines and weighing risks associated with anti-money laundering and regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:10 IST
U.S. Banks Tread Cautiously into Crypto Sector Amid Regulatory Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. banks are cautiously stepping into the cryptocurrency sector as regulators signal greater acceptance. Despite this, many banks are only engaging in limited pilot programs and forming partnerships to test the waters. Industry executives reveal a cautious approach due to potential regulatory changes.

Financial leaders, like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, express skepticism about significant investment in cryptocurrencies, particularly around custody services. This comes as President Trump's administration promises crypto-friendly policies, encouraging banks to explore opportunities while awaiting clearer governmental guidelines.

While the regulatory landscape is more welcoming, banks still seek clarity on anti-money laundering rules and other compliance issues before expanding further. Firms like Charles Schwab plan to offer crypto trading, while others like Morgan Stanley explore ways to act as intermediaries in crypto transactions.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025