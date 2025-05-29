U.S. Banks Tread Cautiously into Crypto Sector Amid Regulatory Signals

Major U.S. banks are cautiously stepping into the cryptocurrency sector as regulators signal greater acceptance. Despite this, many banks are only engaging in limited pilot programs and forming partnerships to test the waters. Industry executives reveal a cautious approach due to potential regulatory changes.

Financial leaders, like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, express skepticism about significant investment in cryptocurrencies, particularly around custody services. This comes as President Trump's administration promises crypto-friendly policies, encouraging banks to explore opportunities while awaiting clearer governmental guidelines.

While the regulatory landscape is more welcoming, banks still seek clarity on anti-money laundering rules and other compliance issues before expanding further. Firms like Charles Schwab plan to offer crypto trading, while others like Morgan Stanley explore ways to act as intermediaries in crypto transactions.