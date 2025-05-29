Left Menu

Vance Champions Crypto's Role in US Politics

US Vice-President J D Vance praised the cryptocurrency industry, urging its continued influence in American politics. Highlighting the Trump administration's embrace of crypto, he emphasized regulatory clarity to avoid losing the industry's potential. He also credited the Winklevoss twins for their impact on political dynamics.

In a strong endorsement of the cryptocurrency industry's political clout, US Vice-President J D Vance has urged the sector to maintain its influence in Washington. Speaking at a bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Vance highlighted the Trump administration's supportive stance toward crypto, calling for continued advocacy for pro-crypto legislation in Congress.

Vance emphasized the strategic advantage of establishing the US as a global leader in cryptocurrency, warning against regulatory ambiguity that could drive the $3 trillion industry overseas. He praised the sector's swift political organization, crediting individuals like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss for their decisive role in shaping the political landscape.

The Vice-President's address also noted the Trump administration's initiatives, such as creating a strategic bitcoin reserve and advocating for pro-crypto policies. Despite criticism from various fronts regarding potential conflicts of interest, Vance touted these actions as integral to their campaign promises.

