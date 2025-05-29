Vance Champions Crypto's Role in US Politics

In a strong endorsement of the cryptocurrency industry's political clout, US Vice-President J D Vance has urged the sector to maintain its influence in Washington. Speaking at a bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Vance highlighted the Trump administration's supportive stance toward crypto, calling for continued advocacy for pro-crypto legislation in Congress.

Vance emphasized the strategic advantage of establishing the US as a global leader in cryptocurrency, warning against regulatory ambiguity that could drive the $3 trillion industry overseas. He praised the sector's swift political organization, crediting individuals like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss for their decisive role in shaping the political landscape.

The Vice-President's address also noted the Trump administration's initiatives, such as creating a strategic bitcoin reserve and advocating for pro-crypto policies. Despite criticism from various fronts regarding potential conflicts of interest, Vance touted these actions as integral to their campaign promises.