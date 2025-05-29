Court Blocks Trump's Controversial Tariff Strategy
A federal court has blocked President Trump's tariffs on imports, compromising a key economic policy. The court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under emergency powers, leading to lawsuits. The White House insists tariffs are crucial for resolving trade deficits. An appeal is expected to reach the Supreme Court.
A federal court has intervened to halt President Donald Trump's implementation of sweeping tariffs under an emergency-powers law, significantly disrupting his economic agenda. The decision, made by a three-judge panel of the New York-based US Court of International Trade, follows claims that Trump exceeded his presidential authority, injecting uncertainty into international trade policies.
Trump defended the tariffs as a means to bring factory jobs back to the US and reduce trade deficits. Intent on using them for negotiating leverage, Trump proposed setting tariff rates to benefit the US. However, with the court decision, Congress's approval is necessary for any such tariffs to proceed, challenging Trump's previous approach.
The administration remains firm in its commitment to leveraging executive powers to address what they see as a national emergency caused by trade deficits. Despite the court's ruling, they plan to appeal, and the Supreme Court is likely to address the issue. Meanwhile, businesses affected by the tariff disputes continue to face economic uncertainty.
