Modi Naturals Ltd. Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Performance in FY25

Modi Naturals Ltd. posted impressive financial results for FY25, with a 66% revenue increase to INR 663 crores and a Profit After Tax of INR 31.02 crores. This growth was driven by efficient operations, strong consumer division performance, and expansion of their ethanol capacity, setting new business benchmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:26 IST
Modi Naturals Ltd. has reported a landmark year, showcasing a strong financial performance in FY25. With revenues climbing to INR 663 crores, the company witnessed a 66% increase over the previous year. The Profit After Tax soared to INR 31.02 crores, a notable recovery from the previous fiscal year's losses.

The company's success is attributed to several strategic initiatives, including disciplined working capital practices and effective management of inventory. The flagship brand Oleev, along with other products like popcorn and pasta, have significantly bolstered the consumer division, driving substantial growth and market share expansion.

Looking ahead, Modi Naturals is poised for further growth with continued expansion in their Ethanol Division, anticipated to reach 310 KLPD by FY26. The company's focus on innovation and market expansion is expected to sustain its growth momentum, with projections indicating a 40% YoY increase in consolidated turnover.

