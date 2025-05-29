China Denounces U.S. Visa Revocation for Students

China has condemned the United States' decision to revoke visas from Chinese students, urging a more constructive approach to bilateral relations. On Thursday, China's foreign ministry voiced firm opposition against the move.

The protest arises after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the visa revocation, raising concerns over its implications.

China criticized the decision as being based on ideology and national security, which it claims undermine legitimate student rights. The tension highlights ongoing diplomatic challenges between the two nations.