China Denounces U.S. Visa Revocation for Students

China expressed strong opposition to the U.S.'s decision to revoke visas of Chinese students. Beijing urged Washington to adopt a more constructive approach for stable bilateral relations. The move was criticized as being ideologically driven and harmful to students' rights, according to China's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has condemned the United States' decision to revoke visas from Chinese students, urging a more constructive approach to bilateral relations. On Thursday, China's foreign ministry voiced firm opposition against the move.

The protest arises after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the visa revocation, raising concerns over its implications.

China criticized the decision as being based on ideology and national security, which it claims undermine legitimate student rights. The tension highlights ongoing diplomatic challenges between the two nations.

