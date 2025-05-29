Dollar Surges After Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

In a significant judicial decision, the dollar gained ground against key rivals after a court stopped President Donald Trump from enacting widespread import tariffs. The ruling delivered a temporary reprieve to the currency, which has been under pressure this year amid trade policy unpredictability.

The Trump administration promptly filed an appeal, indicating that trade uncertainties could continue despite the ruling. Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale, suggested the currency markets view the situation as 'uncertainty squared,' prompting some investors to consider alternative securities.

Market movements reflected this sentiment, with the dollar index climbing above 100 for the first time in a week. Nevertheless, experts like Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at SMBC, expressed caution about a sustained rally given the ongoing court processes. The broader market sentiment was buoyed as U.S.-EU trade relations showed potential signs of improvement.