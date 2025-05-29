Left Menu

Ipca Laboratories Reports 14% Profit Surge in Q4 2025

Ipca Laboratories announced a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 68 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,247 crore. The company proposes a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST
Ipca Laboratories Reports 14% Profit Surge in Q4 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ipca Laboratories has reported a remarkable 14% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's profit climbed to Rs 68 crore, up from Rs 60 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations experienced a significant boost, reaching Rs 2,247 crore compared to Rs 2,033 crore in the comparable period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by Ipca Laboratories. The total net profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year stood at Rs 738 crore, rising from Rs 547 crore in the prior fiscal year.

The company's annual revenue jumped to Rs 8,940 crore from the previous year's Rs 7,705 crore. Additionally, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Ipca Laboratories traded at Rs 1,485.70 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a slight dip of 0.67%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025