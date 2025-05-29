Ipca Laboratories Reports 14% Profit Surge in Q4 2025
Ipca Laboratories announced a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 68 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,247 crore. The company proposes a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Ipca Laboratories has reported a remarkable 14% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's profit climbed to Rs 68 crore, up from Rs 60 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations experienced a significant boost, reaching Rs 2,247 crore compared to Rs 2,033 crore in the comparable period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by Ipca Laboratories. The total net profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year stood at Rs 738 crore, rising from Rs 547 crore in the prior fiscal year.
The company's annual revenue jumped to Rs 8,940 crore from the previous year's Rs 7,705 crore. Additionally, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, shares of Ipca Laboratories traded at Rs 1,485.70 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a slight dip of 0.67%.
