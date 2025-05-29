Jatadhara: Zee Studios Unveils a Gripping Supernatural Fantasy

New Delhi, India – Following 50 days of intense shooting, the supernatural fantasy thriller 'Jatadhara' has concluded its principal photography, paving the way for an ambitious cinematic journey. Presented by Zee Studios, the film features a powerhouse cast including Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, 'Jatadhara' aims to reshape genre storytelling within Telugu and Hindi cinema. Collaboratively produced by Shivin Narang and others, the film represents a blend of scale, creativity, and vision. Prerna Arora, one of the producers, expressed profound gratitude toward the crew's dedication.

With its expansive scope and compelling narrative, 'Jatadhara' is poised to enchant audiences soon. Stay tuned for further updates on this much-anticipated film that promises both box office success and significant audience impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)