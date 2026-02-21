Left Menu

YAAP Digital Poised for Bold IPO with Strategic Growth Plans

YAAP Digital Limited has filed its Red Herring Prospectus with NSE EMERGE for an IPO involving up to 55,25,000 equity shares. The company plans to use IPO funds for strategic acquisitions, including GoZoop, capital expenditures, and working capital. YAAP operates across India, UAE, and Singapore, servicing diverse sectors with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:05 IST
Yaap Digital Limited Files RHP With NSE EMERGE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YAAP Digital Limited has taken a significant step towards public participation by filing its Red Herring Prospectus with NSE EMERGE, marking the impending launch of its initial public offering (IPO) comprising up to 55,25,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

The digital marketing giant plans to channel proceeds from the IPO into strategic endeavours, including partial funding for the acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited and establishing an AI-driven Short-Form Content Production Hub (ACP Hub). The initiative also aims to bolster working capital, explore potential acquisitions, and fulfill various corporate objectives.

With an extensive client base spanning industries such as BFSI, FMCG, and technology, and operations stretching across India, UAE, and Singapore, YAAP Digital has been recognized as a top workplace and reported robust financials for 2025, showcasing its growth trajectory and readiness for expansion.

