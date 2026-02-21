Left Menu

India's First Quantum-AI University to Transform Tech Education in Amaravati

The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) joins forces with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish India's pioneering Quantum and Artificial Intelligence university campus in Amaravati. This initiative aims to bolster India's deep-tech landscape, focusing on quantum technologies and AI for research, education, and innovation.

MoU Signed at AI Impact Summit in Presence of CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant leap for India's deep-tech education sector, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government. This collaboration will lead to the formation of India's first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University in Amaravati. The announcement came during the AI Impact Summit, with notable attendees including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other key officials.

The Amaravati campus will form part of the esteemed NIELIT's initiative to spearhead education in emerging technologies. With its status as a Deemed-to-be University, NIELIT aims to make this campus stand out as a specialized hub, fostering advancements in Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence. The facility will support India's ambitious Andhra Quantum Mission, enhancing the state's reputation as a 'Quantum Valley' nexus.

Focused on cutting-edge research, the campus will offer programs in Quantum Computing, AI, Machine Learning, and more. It will include advanced laboratories and industry-focused innovation centers to develop the next generation of tech innovators. Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General at NIELIT, heralds this initiative as a milestone in India's tech journey, with the university set to become a national excellence center.

