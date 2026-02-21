Left Menu

Empowered Citizenship Committee Formed in West Bengal

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a key committee in West Bengal to process citizenship applications under the amended Citizenship Act. The committee comprises senior officials and is aimed at enhancing procedural efficiency in light of the long-standing migration issues faced by the state.

Ministry of Home Affairs (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs has established an empowered committee in West Bengal tasked with processing citizenship applications as per the amended provisions of the Citizenship Act. This development seeks to streamline application procedures in a state that has seen significant migration.

According to a Home Ministry directive dated February 20, 2026, the Central government has invoked its authority under Section 6B(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, to notify the formation of this committee. Leading the committee will be the Deputy Registrar General from the Directorate of Census Operations in West Bengal. Senior personnel from central agencies, including officers from the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau and the National Informatics Centre, will form part of its core team.

The established committee will mirror the framework outlined in a prior MHA order dated March 11, 2024. These procedural frameworks target the effective assessment and approval of citizenship applications, especially relevant in West Bengal due to its proximity to Bangladesh, potentially impacting a significant number of applicants. (ANI)

