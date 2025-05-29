Left Menu

3B Films Limited to Launch ₹33.75 Crore IPO for BSE SME Listing

3B Films Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering on May 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹33.75 crore by offering equity shares on the BSE SME platform. This move seeks to enhance its position in the packaging industry while focusing on capital expenditure, operational growth, and sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:48 IST
3B Films Limited to Launch ₹33.75 Crore IPO for BSE SME Listing
(formerly known as 3B Films Private Limited) (CIN: U25200GJ2014PLC080685). Image Credit: ANI
3B Films Limited, a prominent producer of high-quality plastic packaging films, is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 30, 2025, with aspirations to raise ₹33.75 crore. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform as part of this financial endeavor.

The IPO comprises 67,50,000 equity shares, each valued at a face value of ₹10, and offered at a price of ₹50 per share. The allocation is structured to ensure that at least 32,04,000 shares are available for retail investors, up to 32,04,000 for non-institutional investors, and 3,42,000 designated for market makers.

Proceeds from this IPO will fund capital expenditure, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. According to Chairman & MD Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, the focus is on expanding 3B Films' capabilities in the flexible packaging sector, particularly with new printing and lamination lines to offer comprehensive solutions. This move aligns with industry trends towards sustainable and recyclable film products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

