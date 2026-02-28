SKF Drives India's Industrial Transformation with Sustainable Solutions

SKF Group, renowned for its engineering and technological solutions, is enhancing its operations in India by concentrating on vital industrial sectors, including energy, railways, and heavy industries.

During his visit to the country, Joakim Landholm, SKF's Senior Vice President, emphasized that India's growing infrastructure and renewable energy initiatives align with SKF's core competencies.

The company is focusing on sustainable practices, from renewable energy sources to sensor-enabled bearings, supported by a significant investment in a new Pune facility to meet rising industrial demand.

