DDEL's Profit Surge: Engineering Growth in Piping Solutions

Engineering solutions provider DDEL announced a remarkable jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter, which soared to Rs 31.51 crore, compared to Rs 11.87 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's income experienced growth as well, rising to Rs 288.97 crore from Rs 248.99 crore noted in the previous year.

The company's Chairman, Krishan Lalit Bansal, stated that the Anjar facility expansion is on track, with an added capacity of 15,000 MTPA expected by October 2025. This will increase the facility's total capacity to 30,000 metric tonnes per annum, barring heavy fabrication. DDEL specializes in providing process piping solutions across industries like oil and gas, as well as chemicals.

