Left Menu

India's Oil and Gas PSUs Evolving into Future-Ready Energy Titans

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reveals how India's oil and gas PSUs are transforming into technology-focused, profitable entities, driven by Prime Minister Modi's vision. Highlighting HPCL's remarkable financial growth and efforts towards renewable energy, Puri discusses the country's balanced approach to energy transition amid a changing global landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:09 IST
India's Oil and Gas PSUs Evolving into Future-Ready Energy Titans
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm endorsement of India's energy sector vigor, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the transformation of the country's oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs). On Thursday, he remarked that these entities are steadily metamorphosing into technology-centric, profitable energy institutions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary guidance.

The minister highlighted that, despite a shifting global energy environment, robust economic performance and long-term energy transition can seamlessly coalesce. He pointed to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as a leading example, noting its 206 percent jump in Profit After Tax over nine months, reaching Rs 12,274 crore. Moreover, HPCL's quarterly profit escalated by 35 percent, underlining improved operational efficacy and financial robustness.

Puri also touched on the significance of renewable energy integration, citing solarisation of retail outlets and CNG infrastructure expansion as testament to the sector's forward momentum. Efforts like sustainable aviation fuel trials and the Rajasthan Refinery project's rapid advancement further highlight India's commitment to balancing innovation with responsibility, ensuring energy security while leading in emerging cleaner technologies.

TRENDING

1
Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

Inferno in Cox's Bazar: Urgent Need for Safer Refugee Housing

 Thailand
2
NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

NATO's Arctic Strategy: A New Frontier in Global Collaboration

 Global
3
Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

Optimistic Turn: UK Government Borrowing Drops in December

 Global
4
Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

Adani Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Tax Expenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026