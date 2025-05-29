Samvardhana Motherson's Q4 Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 23% decline in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 1,050 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025.

Revenue for Q4 rose to Rs 29,317 crore, compared to Rs 27,058 crore in the same period last year. For the fiscal year 2025, the company posted a 40% increase in consolidated PAT, reaching Rs 3,803 crore. The revenue for the year climbed to Rs 1,13,663 crore from Rs 98,692 crore in FY24.

Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal emphasized the company's resilience and adaptability, citing their strong engineering capabilities. The board has also approved in-principle the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 8,500 crore on a private placement basis. Meanwhile, shares concluded the day up 2.29% at Rs 152.15 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)