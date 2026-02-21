Teachers Retain Positions as Kerala Updates UID System
Kerala's Education Minister announces reinstatement of 175 teachers thanks to extended deadlines for student UID data submission. Unique Identification verification led to approval of 912 students, saving teachers' jobs and creating new positions. Fifteen schools move out of 'uneconomic' status due to updated records.
In Kerala, a crucial update in the student Unique Identification (UID) system has facilitated the reappointment of 175 teachers across government and aided schools. The General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, declared that the extension for recording students' UID details has been pivotal to this decision.
The unique IDs, integral to official student records, were key to staff fixation calculations for the upcoming 2025–26 academic year. A special verification drive by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) revealed that out of 1,052 students checked from 213 schools, 912 were approved, leading to the protection of teaching positions that were previously at risk.
This update not only retained existing teaching jobs but also paved the way for the creation of 10 new educational roles. Furthermore, revised student data have enabled 15 schools to exit the 'uneconomic' category, ultimately impacting the allocation of educational resources in the state positively.
