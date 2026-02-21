Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Trap Deal' With US Amid Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised concerns over the Modi government's swift agreement on a trade deal with the United States, criticizing it as falling into a 'trap deal'. Kharge questioned the decision to proceed before the US Supreme Court delivered its judgment on tariffs.

He claims the agreement opens India to several American exports without tariffs, which could adversely affect Indian agriculture. Additionally, plans include huge imports of US goods and a commitment to halt Russian oil purchases, potentially impacting India's energy security.

The criticism surfaces following a US Supreme Court ruling, which deemed former President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal. In response, Trump expressed disappointment over the decision, although he maintains that the India trade deal remains unchanged.