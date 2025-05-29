IndiaAI Startups Shine on Global Stage with New Paris Partnership

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, selecting ten cutting-edge Indian Artificial Intelligence startups for the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative. Partnering with Station F, Paris, and HEC Paris, this program offers an international acceleration platform designed to propel Indian AI innovation onto the global stage.

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of this collaboration, highlighting India's AI ecosystem's readiness for a global breakthrough. He stated that such initiatives enable Indian startups to enter international markets, forge global partnerships, and develop scalable, impactful solutions. This marks a new chapter in India's innovation diplomacy.

The selected startups will have access to crucial resources, mentorship, and networking within the French and European ecosystems. The initiative aligns with the Indian government's AI-driven inclusive growth vision. After a rigorous selection process, ten startups from various technology sectors will engage in a comprehensive four-month program to expand globally and collaborate across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)