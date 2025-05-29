Left Menu

IndiaAI Startups Shine on Global Stage with New Paris Partnership

Ten pioneering Indian AI startups have been selected for the prestigious IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative, in collaboration with Station F and HEC Paris. This program aims to enhance global alliances, offering resources, mentorship, and networking within French and European markets, facilitating scalable and impactful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:23 IST
IndiaAI Startups Shine on Global Stage with New Paris Partnership
Representative Image (Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, selecting ten cutting-edge Indian Artificial Intelligence startups for the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative. Partnering with Station F, Paris, and HEC Paris, this program offers an international acceleration platform designed to propel Indian AI innovation onto the global stage.

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of this collaboration, highlighting India's AI ecosystem's readiness for a global breakthrough. He stated that such initiatives enable Indian startups to enter international markets, forge global partnerships, and develop scalable, impactful solutions. This marks a new chapter in India's innovation diplomacy.

The selected startups will have access to crucial resources, mentorship, and networking within the French and European ecosystems. The initiative aligns with the Indian government's AI-driven inclusive growth vision. After a rigorous selection process, ten startups from various technology sectors will engage in a comprehensive four-month program to expand globally and collaborate across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025