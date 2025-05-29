Railway Expansion: Transforming Connectivity in India
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced three new train services from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, improving connectivity, trade, and tourism. Major projects like Ratlam-Nagda lines are also underway, enhancing the Indian Railways network and promoting regional economic growth.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday the launch of three new train services originating from Madhya Pradesh, destined for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. These services — Rewa-Pune, Jabalpur-Raipur, and Gwalior-KSR Bengaluru City — aim to boost connectivity, enhance trade, and facilitate tourism.
The Rewa-Pune route promises to simplify travel for students and families to Pune, Maharashtra's educational hub. The Jabalpur-Raipur service enhances connectivity between tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, fostering economic ties and job creation.
Additionally, substantial projects like the Ratlam-Nagda third and fourth lines, approved at Rs 1,018 crore, aim for faster completion, promising smoother transportation. These expansions are set to significantly enhance the Indian Railways network, impacting numerous villages and communities.
