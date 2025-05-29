Fire Disrupts Flight Operations at Surat Airport

A fire incident led to significant disruptions at Surat International Airport on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by officials.

The cause of the fire was traced back to sparks from a gas gun intended to deter birds, which ignited dry grass near the runway. Due to strong winds, the blaze spread quickly.

Efforts involving airport fire tenders and Surat civic body vehicles managed to contain the fire after one-and-a-half hours. This resulted in the diversion of domestic flights to other airports and delays in scheduled departures.