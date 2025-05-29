Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Flight Operations at Surat Airport

A fire caused by sparks from a gas gun led to disruptions at Surat International Airport. The incident affected flights, necessitating diversions and delays. Prompt action by airport staff and fire services brought the situation under control after one-and-a-half hours, ensuring safety and resumption of operations.

Updated: 29-05-2025 21:04 IST
  • India

A fire incident led to significant disruptions at Surat International Airport on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by officials.

The cause of the fire was traced back to sparks from a gas gun intended to deter birds, which ignited dry grass near the runway. Due to strong winds, the blaze spread quickly.

Efforts involving airport fire tenders and Surat civic body vehicles managed to contain the fire after one-and-a-half hours. This resulted in the diversion of domestic flights to other airports and delays in scheduled departures.

