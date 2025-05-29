Premier Invest's Rene Awambeng to Share Capital Mobilization Insights at AEW 2025

Rene Awambeng, the distinguished Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest, is set to be a featured speaker at the highly anticipated African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies conference, scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, South Africa. With a legacy as one of Africa’s foremost energy financiers, Awambeng’s participation marks a pivotal moment in the dialogue around accelerating energy investment and driving sustainable development across the continent.

With a proven track record in mobilizing capital, structuring large-scale transactions, and fostering partnerships across oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, Awambeng will deliver insights that are expected to shape discussions around the future of energy finance in Africa. His contribution will particularly resonate in a global environment increasingly defined by energy transitions, climate finance, and the need for infrastructure-driven economic growth.

Premier Invest: Powering Over $10 Billion in Energy Transactions

Premier Invest has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape. With over $10 billion in active energy transactions currently under facilitation, the firm is delivering capital solutions for diverse projects ranging from hydrocarbons to renewable technologies. Premier Invest is actively working with governments, project developers, and financiers to create bankable ventures capable of transforming local economies and enhancing energy access.

Among the flagship projects in its portfolio are:

A €2–5 billion refinery expansion initiative aimed at boosting local refining capacity and reducing fuel import dependence.

A $362 million geothermal power project in Kenya, aligning with the continent’s push for clean, reliable energy solutions.

These transactions are hallmarks of Premier Invest’s sophisticated approach to deal structuring, risk mitigation, and global investor engagement. By connecting African energy opportunities with international capital markets, the firm is helping de-risk investments while aligning them with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

New Financial Institution in the UAE: Bridging Gulf and African Capital Markets

As part of a broader expansion strategy, Premier Invest is establishing a new financial institution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move signifies a major strategic shift towards deepening capital market integration between the Middle East and Africa.

The envisioned institution will serve as a dedicated Africa-focused bank, aimed at:

Streamlining cross-border energy investments

Providing tailor-made financial instruments for infrastructure and energy projects

Creating a reliable pipeline of bankable, impact-driven energy ventures for Gulf-based and global investors

This development positions Premier Invest not just as a financial advisor but as a systemic actor in the creation of a more unified, efficient investment ecosystem connecting Africa with the broader global economy.

A Legacy of Leadership in African Finance

Rene Awambeng’s credibility is underpinned by his deep and extensive career in finance. Prior to founding Premier Invest, he served as Global Head of Client Relations at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), where he played a significant role in developing financing mechanisms for trade and infrastructure across the continent.

At AEW 2025, Awambeng is expected to explore:

How capital can be efficiently deployed across the energy value chain

Which types of projects are most attractive to international investors

How African energy stakeholders can remain competitive amid global energy transitions

The importance of innovative financing mechanisms in accelerating infrastructure delivery

According to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber,

“Premier Invest plays a pivotal role in mobilizing capital and facilitating strategic investments critical to advancing Africa’s energy sector. Their expertise in structuring complex transactions and fostering international partnerships significantly accelerates the continent’s energy development and transition.”

AEW 2025: A Platform for Transformative Dialogue and Deal-Making

African Energy Week is Africa’s premier platform for energy stakeholders, policymakers, financiers, and developers to converge and collaborate. With financing challenges and opportunities at the center of the 2025 agenda, Rene Awambeng’s presence provides a powerful bridge between vision and implementation.

Premier Invest’s leadership exemplifies how African-founded firms can lead global investment conversations and deliver high-impact results. Their insights will contribute to shaping strategies for:

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Scalable renewable energy projects

Strategic partnerships between governments and private sector

Expanding access to energy for underserved communities

Looking Ahead: Building Resilience Through Financial Innovation

As Africa navigates the complexities of energy development amid climate imperatives and global market shifts, financial innovation remains central to ensuring long-term resilience. Premier Invest, under Rene Awambeng’s leadership, continues to pave the way for smart, inclusive investment strategies that align capital with sustainable growth.

Through participation in AEW 2025, Premier Invest aims to connect with like-minded stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and unlock scalable energy solutions that can redefine Africa’s future.