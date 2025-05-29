Left Menu

Railways Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 with New Projects and Train Services

The Indian Railways has initiated extensive planning ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 in Ujjain, Gujarat. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted several railway projects, including new train services and infrastructure upgrades. The initiatives aim to boost connectivity, ease freight movement, and enhance tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian Railways has kickstarted significant planning efforts to handle the anticipated large influx of devotees for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as stated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A series of high-level meetings are set to ensure comprehensive readiness for this major event.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the necessity of coordinated planning and infrastructure enhancement. During a media interaction, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, connected via video conference, promised full support for seamless execution of railway plans. This includes a recently sanctioned third and fourth rail line project between Ratlam and Nagda by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

In addition to decongesting the rail lines, these projects are designed to improve freight and passenger traffic efficiency and strengthen connectivity. The minister also disclosed new train services and redevelopment of 80 stations in Madhya Pradesh, with the budget substantially increased in collaboration with the state government.

