Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency

On Thursday, Kolkata airport conducted a hot fire drill as part of its monthly emergency preparedness initiative. This extensive simulation engaged multiple agencies in a scenario similar to a real aircraft emergency, according to a statement by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The event aimed to affirm emergency response strategies, enhance cooperation among various agencies, and boost readiness across prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery phases. Participating in the exercise were 16 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and nine CISF personnel, as stated by Kolkata airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria.

The drill incorporated the strategic use of two ARFF vehicles and ambulances, staging a mock aircraft crash within the premises to mimic a high-pressure emergency setting. Despite unfavorable rainy conditions, the teams successfully managed to meet international response norms, arriving in 120 seconds and controlling the fire within a minute, emphasized Beuria.