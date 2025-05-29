Left Menu

Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency

Kolkata airport conducted a hot fire drill as part of its monthly emergency routine. This full-scale simulation involved multiple agencies to ensure compliance with international response norms. Despite adverse weather, the fire was controlled in under a minute, showcasing effective inter-agency coordination and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:11 IST
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Kolkata airport conducted a hot fire drill as part of its monthly emergency preparedness initiative. This extensive simulation engaged multiple agencies in a scenario similar to a real aircraft emergency, according to a statement by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The event aimed to affirm emergency response strategies, enhance cooperation among various agencies, and boost readiness across prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery phases. Participating in the exercise were 16 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and nine CISF personnel, as stated by Kolkata airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria.

The drill incorporated the strategic use of two ARFF vehicles and ambulances, staging a mock aircraft crash within the premises to mimic a high-pressure emergency setting. Despite unfavorable rainy conditions, the teams successfully managed to meet international response norms, arriving in 120 seconds and controlling the fire within a minute, emphasized Beuria.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025