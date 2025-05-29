World Bank Approves $125M to Boost Tunisia’s Health Resilience and Equity
The project is part of a broader collaboration between Tunisia and the World Bank, which has already yielded critical results during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a landmark move to revitalize and future-proof Tunisia’s public health system, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved US$125.16 million in financing, including a US$17.16 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, for the launch of the Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project.
This ambitious national program aims to deliver equitable, high-quality, and resilient healthcare services across Tunisia while enhancing emergency preparedness and pandemic response capacity. The initiative directly supports Tunisia’s National Health Policy (PNS) — a comprehensive, government-led reform strategy that prioritizes preventive healthcare, access equity, and system-wide modernization.
“By strengthening the resilience and responsiveness of Tunisia’s health system, this project will help ensure that all Tunisians, particularly the most vulnerable, can access timely, quality care,” said Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia.
Building on Lessons from COVID-19
-
Distribution of protective equipment and medical oxygen
-
Rapid deployment of vaccination campaigns
-
Digital platforms for health surveillance and patient monitoring
-
Upgrades to hospitals, emergency rooms, and laboratories
Now, these efforts are being scaled nationwide in partnership with global health stakeholders such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Nationwide Transformation Through Three Core Pillars
The Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project is designed around three interlinked components that collectively seek to enhance service delivery, digital transformation, and emergency care infrastructure.
1. Integrated Surveillance and Preparedness Systems (One Health Approach)
The project will invest in a national One Health surveillance platform, combining human, animal, and environmental health monitoring systems to detect and respond to pandemics and outbreaks efficiently. Investments include:
-
Modern laboratory upgrades
-
Strengthened field epidemiology networks
-
Expanded disease detection protocols
-
Improved supply chain logistics for health emergencies
2. Modernization of Community-Level Primary Care Services
Primary care is at the heart of the reforms, with a strong push toward digital innovation and patient-centered care. Key interventions include:
-
Promotion of family medicine models
-
Enhancement of local health facility capacity
-
Expansion of telemedicine platforms
-
Implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) and patient data systems
-
Deployment of mobile and rural health units to increase reach
This component directly supports improved access to care in remote and underserved communities, ensuring that every citizen has access to consistent, high-quality services.
3. Strengthening of Emergency and Hospital-Based Services
Tunisia will also focus on emergency preparedness and responsive hospital care, with reforms targeting:
-
Upgraded ambulance fleets with real-time tracking and communication
-
Geospatial dispatch systems for quicker response times
-
Improved triage systems and bed management technology in hospitals
-
Enhanced referral systems to reduce overcrowding and optimize resources
Investing in Health Workforce Capacity and Governance
The project also provides targeted support for frontline health workers, offering training in:
-
Field epidemiology and disease surveillance
-
Emergency medical care protocols
-
Digital systems navigation, including EHRs and telemedicine tools
By equipping healthcare professionals with modern skills, Tunisia seeks to improve patient outcomes, workforce efficiency, and long-term system sustainability.
“This project will support the technological and structural transformation of the health system, enhance workforce capacity, and improve service quality, especially in underserved areas,” said Yassine Kalboussi, World Bank Health Specialist and Project Team Leader.
Toward a More Inclusive and Resilient Health Future
Aligned with Tunisia’s broader development and health equity goals, the project aims to reduce regional disparities, improve access to specialized care, and increase the country’s readiness for future public health crises.
It is also expected to contribute to Tunisia’s efforts in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and advancing Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).
By supporting institutional governance, digital transformation, and emergency preparedness, the Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project lays a foundation for resilient, inclusive, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery.
