World Bank Approves $125M to Boost Tunisia’s Health Resilience and Equity

In a landmark move to revitalize and future-proof Tunisia’s public health system, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved US$125.16 million in financing, including a US$17.16 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, for the launch of the Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project.

This ambitious national program aims to deliver equitable, high-quality, and resilient healthcare services across Tunisia while enhancing emergency preparedness and pandemic response capacity. The initiative directly supports Tunisia’s National Health Policy (PNS) — a comprehensive, government-led reform strategy that prioritizes preventive healthcare, access equity, and system-wide modernization.

“By strengthening the resilience and responsiveness of Tunisia’s health system, this project will help ensure that all Tunisians, particularly the most vulnerable, can access timely, quality care,” said Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia.

Building on Lessons from COVID-19

The project is part of a broader collaboration between Tunisia and the World Bank, which has already yielded critical results during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

Distribution of protective equipment and medical oxygen

Rapid deployment of vaccination campaigns

Digital platforms for health surveillance and patient monitoring

Upgrades to hospitals, emergency rooms, and laboratories

Now, these efforts are being scaled nationwide in partnership with global health stakeholders such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nationwide Transformation Through Three Core Pillars

The Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project is designed around three interlinked components that collectively seek to enhance service delivery, digital transformation, and emergency care infrastructure.

1. Integrated Surveillance and Preparedness Systems (One Health Approach)

The project will invest in a national One Health surveillance platform, combining human, animal, and environmental health monitoring systems to detect and respond to pandemics and outbreaks efficiently. Investments include:

Modern laboratory upgrades

Strengthened field epidemiology networks

Expanded disease detection protocols

Improved supply chain logistics for health emergencies

2. Modernization of Community-Level Primary Care Services

Primary care is at the heart of the reforms, with a strong push toward digital innovation and patient-centered care. Key interventions include:

Promotion of family medicine models

Enhancement of local health facility capacity

Expansion of telemedicine platforms

Implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) and patient data systems

Deployment of mobile and rural health units to increase reach

This component directly supports improved access to care in remote and underserved communities, ensuring that every citizen has access to consistent, high-quality services.

3. Strengthening of Emergency and Hospital-Based Services

Tunisia will also focus on emergency preparedness and responsive hospital care, with reforms targeting:

Upgraded ambulance fleets with real-time tracking and communication

Geospatial dispatch systems for quicker response times

Improved triage systems and bed management technology in hospitals

Enhanced referral systems to reduce overcrowding and optimize resources

Investing in Health Workforce Capacity and Governance

The project also provides targeted support for frontline health workers, offering training in:

Field epidemiology and disease surveillance

Emergency medical care protocols

Digital systems navigation, including EHRs and telemedicine tools

By equipping healthcare professionals with modern skills, Tunisia seeks to improve patient outcomes, workforce efficiency, and long-term system sustainability.

“This project will support the technological and structural transformation of the health system, enhance workforce capacity, and improve service quality, especially in underserved areas,” said Yassine Kalboussi, World Bank Health Specialist and Project Team Leader.

Toward a More Inclusive and Resilient Health Future

Aligned with Tunisia’s broader development and health equity goals, the project aims to reduce regional disparities, improve access to specialized care, and increase the country’s readiness for future public health crises.

It is also expected to contribute to Tunisia’s efforts in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and advancing Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

By supporting institutional governance, digital transformation, and emergency preparedness, the Tunisia Health System Strengthening Project lays a foundation for resilient, inclusive, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery.