Internal Strife in Tamil Nadu: Who Leads the NDA?

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam expressed doubts over which party leads the NDA in the state. Despite AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's claims, allies plan seat-sharing talks with the BJP. Shanmugam highlighted this ambiguity in his social media post, invoking J Jayalalithaa's past electoral stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:19 IST
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is witnessing internal strife over the leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam has openly questioned whether the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, truly heads the NDA, citing recent political maneuvers and alliances.

Despite Palaniswami's assertions that he leads the coalition, allied parties intend to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with the BJP. This uncertainty was highlighted by AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran's remarks, which the BJP has not officially disputed, leading to further speculation within the state.

Shanmugam took to the social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, reminding party loyalists of the late J Jayalalithaa's 2014 electoral appeal to choose between herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As political dynamics shift, the coming days will reveal more about the nature of alliances in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

