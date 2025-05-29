Left Menu

Trump and Powell: A Clash Over Interest Rates

President Trump met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss the economy. Though interest rates were not specifically discussed, Trump pressured Powell to lower rates, citing low inflation. Powell emphasized the Fed's independent decision-making process, rooted in objective economic analysis, amid Trump's criticism of his policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:24 IST
Trump and Powell: A Clash Over Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, engaging in a significant discussion about the state of the economy. Although interest rates were not directly addressed, Trump maintained pressure on Powell to lower rates, claiming 'no inflation' as justification.

Powell, in response, reiterated the Federal Reserve's commitment to making decisions that are 'based solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis.' This statement highlights the importance of the Fed's independence in controlling short-term interest rates, which impact borrowing costs across various economic sectors, including mortgages, car loans, and businesses.

The meeting, initiated by Trump, marks the first of its kind during his second term. While Fed chairs regularly meet with Treasury secretaries, meetings with presidents are less common due to the intended separation of the Fed's interest rate decisions from political influences.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025