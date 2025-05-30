Sidi Ould Tah Elected President of African Development Bank Group

At a pivotal moment in the African Development Bank Group’s (AfDB) 60-year history, Mauritanian economist and banker Sidi Ould Tah has been elected as the next President of the institution. The announcement came during the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings, held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and was made by Nialé Kaba, Minister of Planning and Development of Côte d’Ivoire and Chair of the Board of Governors of the Bank Group.

Tah will officially take office on 1 September 2025 for a five-year term, succeeding Dr. Akinwumi Adesina of Nigeria, who will conclude his second and final term after a decade at the helm.

A Contested Election with a Distinguished Outcome

The presidential election was overseen by the Board of Governors, the highest decision-making authority within the Bank, consisting of Finance Ministers, Economy Ministers, and Central Bank Governors from the Bank’s 81 member countries, including 54 African regional and 27 non-regional shareholders.

To be elected, a candidate must secure at least 50.01% of the vote from both the regional and non-regional blocs. Tah emerged victorious after a competitive campaign featuring five approved candidates:

Amadou Hott – Former Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation (Senegal)

Samuel Maimbo – Senior World Bank Executive (Zambia)

Mahamat Abbas Tolli – Governor of the Bank of Central African States (Chad)

Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala – Senior Vice President of AfDB (South Africa)

In his first words as president-elect, Tah addressed the gathered governors and media with resolute optimism: “Let’s go to work now, I’m ready!”

A Veteran of African and Global Finance

Sidi Ould Tah brings over 35 years of experience in international finance, economic policy, and development banking. He most recently served as the President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) from 2015 to 2025, where he led a transformative agenda. Under his stewardship, BADEA:

Quadrupled its balance sheet ,

Achieved a AAA credit rating ,

Positioned itself as one of the top-rated development banks operating in Africa.

Before his tenure at BADEA, Tah served as Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Mauritania and held senior roles in multilateral financial institutions, where he led efforts in crisis response, financial reform, and innovative resource mobilization for the continent.

Continuing a Legacy of Strong Leadership

With his election, Tah becomes the ninth President of the African Development Bank Group. The Bank’s leadership lineage includes some of the most distinguished African economists and statesmen:

Mamoun Beheiry (Sudan) – 1964–1970 Abdelwahab Labidi (Tunisia) – 1970–1976 Kwame Donkor Fordwor (Ghana) – 1976–1980 Willa Mung’Omba (Zambia) – 1980–1985 Babacar N’diaye (Senegal) – 1985–1995 Omar Kabbaj (Morocco) – 1995–2005 Donald Kaberuka (Rwanda) – 2005–2015 Dr. Akinwumi Adesina (Nigeria) – 2015–2025

Each of these leaders left a distinctive mark on the institution, and Tah is expected to bring a dynamic blend of technical expertise, diplomatic agility, and development finance leadership.

A Defining Moment for Africa and the AfDB

The theme of this year’s Annual Meetings — “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development” — echoes the urgent need for financial innovation and investment mobilisation to meet the ambitions of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Despite challenges ranging from climate shocks to geopolitical instability, Africa has shown remarkable resilience. The AfDB under Tah’s leadership is expected to double down on its High 5 priorities:

Light up and power Africa

Feed Africa

Industrialize Africa

Integrate Africa

Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa

About the African Development Bank Group

The AfDB Group comprises three institutions:

African Development Bank (AfDB) African Development Fund (ADF) Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF)

Together, they serve the developmental finance needs of African member countries and work with non-regional partners to promote inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent.

With Tah’s election, the Bank embarks on a new chapter—one poised to tackle the continent’s challenges with renewed purpose, innovative financing mechanisms, and inclusive partnerships.