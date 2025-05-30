Maruti Suzuki and JETRO Forge Path for India-Japan Startup Synergy

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has formalized a strategic partnership with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to catalyze innovation and expand business prospects for startups across India and Japan. This collaboration was officiated through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between Dr. Tapan Sahoo of Maruti Suzuki and Takashi Suzuki of JETRO in the presence of Maruti's CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi.

The essence of this MoU lies in bridging the innovation ecosystems of both nations, enabling Indian startups to penetrate the Japanese market and vice versa. This bilateral initiative will see both entities working in tandem to ensure startups are integrated into relevant events and activities, connecting them with key stakeholders and potential allies.

Notably, startups from Maruti Suzuki's innovation programs - accelerator, incubation, mobility challenge, and nurture - stand to benefit significantly by gaining exposure to Japan's vibrant startup scene. In parallel, Japanese startups are invited to delve into the Indian market via JETRO. Hisashi Takeuchi emphasized the pivotal role of startups in driving technological advancements and economic growth, while Takashi Suzuki underscored the potential for nurturing further robust collaborations between these two industrial powerhouses.

