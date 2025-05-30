Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons with Direct International Flights

IndiGo is set to launch direct flights to 10 international destinations, including London and Athens, in the current financial year. The airline will also debut long haul flights to Manchester and Amsterdam. CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted the growth potential in Indian aviation due to increasing demand and infrastructure expansion.

IndiGo is set to broaden its international reach by launching direct flights to 10 destinations, including high-profile cities like London and Athens, within the current fiscal year. This expansion, revealed by CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday, signifies the airline's strategic growth in the global aviation market.

The airline's bold move will see direct connections open to other prominent cities such as Amsterdam and Manchester, with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft taking center stage from July for these routes. Notably, the service to Manchester will mark IndiGo's inaugural long haul flight.

In a briefing held in the national capital, Elbers emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in the Indian aviation sector, pointing to the rising demand that is well-supported by ongoing infrastructure developments. IndiGo, a USD 10 billion-revenue company, currently operates over 2,300 flights daily across more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, with a fleet exceeding 430 planes.

