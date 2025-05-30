China's Firm Stand on Rare Earths Exports Amid U.S. Tech Sales Halt
China reaffirms its commitment to maintaining stable global supply chains while being open to dialogue over its export controls on rare earth elements. This comes in the wake of the U.S. suspending some technology sales to China, following China's recent export restrictions on critical minerals to the U.S.
China has reiterated its commitment to keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, expressing readiness for dialogue regarding its export controls on rare earth resources. The government seeks cooperation to ensure international practices are followed.
In response to inquiries about these export measures, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed China's stance, stating that its restrictions align with international standards.
The development follows a report by The New York Times indicating that the U.S. has halted certain technology sales to China, a move linked to China's recent mineral export limitations to the United States.
