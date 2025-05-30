China's Firm Stand on Rare Earths Exports Amid U.S. Tech Sales Halt

China has reiterated its commitment to keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, expressing readiness for dialogue regarding its export controls on rare earth resources. The government seeks cooperation to ensure international practices are followed.

In response to inquiries about these export measures, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed China's stance, stating that its restrictions align with international standards.

The development follows a report by The New York Times indicating that the U.S. has halted certain technology sales to China, a move linked to China's recent mineral export limitations to the United States.

