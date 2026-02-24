Lunar New Year Festivities Drive Tourism Boom Amidst Cinema Slump

The Lunar New Year holiday in China spurred a surge in domestic travel and consumer spending, exceeding government expectations. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported 596 million trips and a total tourism expenditure of 803.5 billion yuan, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Popular destinations, including Beijing's Great Wall and scenic spots in Guangdong, were teeming with tourists. Even smaller locations, like villages in Fujian, saw a significant influx of visitors drawn by cultural festivities. Liu Jian from Beijing experienced difficulty booking tickets for popular events due to high demand.

While tourism and dining flourished, the box office struggled, witnessing a 39.5% drop in revenue. The contrasting trends highlight varying consumer preferences and economic drivers during the festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)