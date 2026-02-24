Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Kajal Kumari Rai's Golden Comeback

Nordic skier Kajal Kumari Rai made an emotional comeback at the Khelo India Winter Games, winning two golds after her father's death in 2025 had halted her progress. Overcoming personal loss and challenging conditions, she excelled in the Nordic women's 15km and 10km sprint events, aiming for the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:02 IST
Triumphant Return: Kajal Kumari Rai's Golden Comeback

Norse skier Kajal Kumari Rai stole the spotlight at the Khelo India Winter Games with two gold medals, fulfilling a promise she made after a personal tragedy in 2025 disrupted her career.

After losing her father days before the previous Games, Kajal returned home, grieving and without success on the slopes. This year, she bounced back with breathtaking performances in the Nordic women's 15km and 10km sprint events.

The determined 25-year-old from Meghalaya, where snow sports are nearly unknown, trained at the Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School to improve her skills and confidence. With a focus on her goal, Kajal now dreams of showcasing her father's legacy at the Olympics and World Championships.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
3
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India
4
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026