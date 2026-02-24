Triumphant Return: Kajal Kumari Rai's Golden Comeback
Nordic skier Kajal Kumari Rai made an emotional comeback at the Khelo India Winter Games, winning two golds after her father's death in 2025 had halted her progress. Overcoming personal loss and challenging conditions, she excelled in the Nordic women's 15km and 10km sprint events, aiming for the Olympics.
Norse skier Kajal Kumari Rai stole the spotlight at the Khelo India Winter Games with two gold medals, fulfilling a promise she made after a personal tragedy in 2025 disrupted her career.
After losing her father days before the previous Games, Kajal returned home, grieving and without success on the slopes. This year, she bounced back with breathtaking performances in the Nordic women's 15km and 10km sprint events.
The determined 25-year-old from Meghalaya, where snow sports are nearly unknown, trained at the Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School to improve her skills and confidence. With a focus on her goal, Kajal now dreams of showcasing her father's legacy at the Olympics and World Championships.
