O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong

O Panneerselvam, the expelled leader of the AIADMK, recently hit back at amendments to the party's by-laws, which alter the selection process for the General Secretary—a framework originally established by party founder M G Ramachandran. He asserted that any proven mistake on his part would see him quit politics.

Panneerselvam, addressing reporters, emphasized his loyalty to AIADMK traditions and criticized the direction taken by the current leadership under General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He clarified that claims of him launching a new political entity were unfounded and reaffirmed his commitment to the AIADMK Workers Retrieval Organisation.

The former Chief Minister also announced his candidacy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an independent, dismissing rumors of renegotiation with other parties. He highlighted his historical popularity and tenure within AIADMK while highlighting the political pressures leading to his recent decisions.