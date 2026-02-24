Left Menu

O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam addressed criticism over amendments to party by-laws, questioning the changes to rules set by founder M G Ramachandran. He pledged to exit politics if his faults were proven, while dismissing rumors of forming a new party and confirming his intent to run independently in the 2024 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Theni(Tn) | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:03 IST
O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, the expelled leader of the AIADMK, recently hit back at amendments to the party's by-laws, which alter the selection process for the General Secretary—a framework originally established by party founder M G Ramachandran. He asserted that any proven mistake on his part would see him quit politics.

Panneerselvam, addressing reporters, emphasized his loyalty to AIADMK traditions and criticized the direction taken by the current leadership under General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He clarified that claims of him launching a new political entity were unfounded and reaffirmed his commitment to the AIADMK Workers Retrieval Organisation.

The former Chief Minister also announced his candidacy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an independent, dismissing rumors of renegotiation with other parties. He highlighted his historical popularity and tenure within AIADMK while highlighting the political pressures leading to his recent decisions.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
3
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India
4
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026