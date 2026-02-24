Left Menu

Judicial Intervention in Bengal: Supreme Court's Decisive Order Amidst Political Tensions

The Supreme Court has permitted judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha to join West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, following claims of political interference. The TMC views the decision as a victory, highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts, while the BJP blames the current administration for the intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:05 IST
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has authorized judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha to intervene in West Bengal's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, amidst accusations of political interference.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lauded the decision, framing it as a victory for "Bengal's Maa-Mati-Manush," and underscoring efforts by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to secure the electorate's rights. TMC criticized the Election Commission's handling, describing the Supreme Court's move as a crucial step in stripping the Commission of unchecked powers.

Conversely, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizes the current Bengali administration, arguing that the intervention by judicial officers from neighboring states signals a lack of faith in local governance under Mamata Banerjee. The BJP attributes the delay in the SIR process to administrative shortcomings and alleges deliberate stalling by state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

