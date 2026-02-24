Punjab's Educational Overhaul: AAP's Commitment to Progress

In a pointed critique, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accused rival parties Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal of prioritizing family promotion over educational development. He further claimed that the BJP's reliance on defectors undermines its Punjab strategy.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony for a government industrial training institute in Sardulgarh, Mann emphasized AAP's dedication to education and skills. He noted the opening of 118 Schools of Eminence and international training for teachers, alongside significant healthcare and job achievements in Punjab.

The proposed institute in Sardulgarh, costing approximately Rs 24.50 crore, is designed to train 240 students annually in trades like electrician work and industrial robotics, furthering the government's education and vocational objectives.

