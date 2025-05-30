Left Menu

Indian Shrimp Exporters Navigate Tariffs and Economic Waves

Indian shrimp exporters are expected to see a marginal 2-3% revenue growth despite flat export volumes due to higher tariffs and economic slowdown in key markets. While U.S. tariffs pose challenges, opportunities exist in value-added products. Financial health remains stable, despite pressures on profitability and interest coverage ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:01 IST
Indian shrimp exporters are bracing for a modest revenue growth of 2-3% this fiscal year, driven by better price realizations fueled by currency gains and rising prices, according to a Friday report by Crisil Ratings.

While export volumes may remain stagnant due to anticipated U.S. tariff hikes and sluggish demand from key importers, overall revenue growth is expected to stay in the low single digits, Crisil Ratings Director Himank Sharma noted. The report highlights that although the tariff pressures will partly be passed on, operational margins will still be constrained.

India, holding around 20% of the global shrimp market, faces stiff competition from South American producers, especially in less lucrative categories. However, Indian exporters could strengthen their position by focusing on the value-added segment, potentially growing its share to 15-17% of total exports in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

