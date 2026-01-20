Dollar's Decline: U.S. Markets React to Greenland Tensions

The dollar saw its sharpest decline in over a month on Tuesday following warnings from the White House about Greenland's future, which triggered widespread selloffs across U.S. stocks and government bonds, as well as boosts for the euro and the pound. A key index tracking the U.S. currency fell by 0.6%, the largest daily drop since December, as concerns over U.S. market exposure grew.

The holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day meant a delayed reaction in U.S. markets. Investors, wary of heightened uncertainty and strained international alliances, began ditching dollar assets. Fears of losing confidence in American leadership and ongoing de-dollarization trends were underscored by IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Despite potential de-escalation hopes, security concerns in securing Greenland remain a priority for the U.S., affecting the euro, which rose to $1.1719, and the pound, trading at $1.3474. Meanwhile, Japan is dealing with its issues, as political changes raise concerns over its public finances, further complicating the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)