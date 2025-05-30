Aironomics 2025: Clean Air as a Catalyst for India's Economic Growth

The Council for International Economic Understanding (CIEU) is set to host Aironomics 2025 on Saturday, spotlighting the critical link between clean air and India's developmental and economic objectives.

Organized under Bharat Climate Forum and developed in collaboration with advisory firm Dalberg, the summit aims to unite policymakers, businesses, and industry experts in recognizing clean air as a catalyst for economic growth in India.

The event will feature key discussions on financing models, technological advancements in air quality monitoring, and potential community-driven initiatives, with notable participation from global and national stakeholders, including representatives from WHO, UNEP, and the World Bank. CIEU highlights an investment potential of Rs 35,000 crore, with job opportunities in biogas and electric vehicle sectors.

