Left Menu

Prestige Estates Faces Steep Profit Drop yet Ventures into New Mumbai Project

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported an 82% drop in net profit to Rs 25 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 140 crore the previous year. Annual net profit also fell sharply. Despite this, Prestige is partnering with Valor Group to develop an office complex in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:53 IST
Prestige Estates Faces Steep Profit Drop yet Ventures into New Mumbai Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real estate giant Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a staggering 82% decline in its consolidated net profit, down to Rs 25 crore for the quarter ending in March, compared to Rs 140 crore earned during the same period last year.

Overall income diminished significantly to Rs 1,589.3 crore, a stark contrast to Rs 2,232.5 crore noted in the comparable timeframe of the previous year, as per their recent regulatory filing.

Despite these financial setbacks, Prestige Estates is pushing forward, forming a strategic partnership with Valor Group to embark on a major Rs 4,500 crore office complex development project in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025