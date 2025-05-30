Left Menu

Scoda Tubes IPO Oversubscribed by Over 50 Times, Sparks Investor Frenzy

The IPO of stainless-steel manufacturer Scoda Tubes was oversubscribed by 53.78 times. The issue, aimed at raising Rs 220 crore, saw an overwhelming response, particularly from non-institutional investors. The funds will aid in expanding production and fulfilling corporate needs. Monarch Networth Capital managed the IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:53 IST
Scoda Tubes IPO Oversubscribed by Over 50 Times, Sparks Investor Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the initial public offering of Scoda Tubes, a stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer, closed with a subscription rate of 53.78 times the original offering.

According to the NSE data, 63,70,52,700 shares were bid against the 1,18,46,169 shares available. Notably, non-institutional investors showed extraordinary interest, with their category being subscribed 113.03 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 69.51 times, while Retail Individual Investors' quota received 19.39 times subscription.

The Gujarat-based company, which focuses on supplying stainless steel tubes and pipes for sectors such as oil, gas, and chemicals, raised Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to ramp up production capacity and meet general corporate expenses. The IPO is expected to raise up to Rs 220 crore, with the price per share set between Rs 130 and Rs 140. Monarch Networth Capital was the lead manager for this IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025