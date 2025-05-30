Panama Greenlights Maintenance at Cobre Panama Mine
Panama's Trade and Industry Minister Julio Molto announced that the government has approved the launch of First Quantum's maintenance plan for the Cobre Panama mine. The plan focuses on environmental safety measures and does not involve resuming operations at the mine.
In a recent announcement, Panama's Trade and Industry Minister, Julio Molto, confirmed the government's approval of a maintenance plan for the Cobre Panama mine. This plan, put forth by First Quantum, is focused on ensuring environmental safety at the site.
The decision came during a press conference where Minister Molto emphasized that the maintenance strategy does not include restarting mining operations. Instead, it aims to address and uphold environmental safeguards as a primary concern.
This move highlights the government's commitment to environmental issues, even as economic pressures persist for the mining sector.
