Left Menu

Panama Greenlights Maintenance at Cobre Panama Mine

Panama's Trade and Industry Minister Julio Molto announced that the government has approved the launch of First Quantum's maintenance plan for the Cobre Panama mine. The plan focuses on environmental safety measures and does not involve resuming operations at the mine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:54 IST
Panama Greenlights Maintenance at Cobre Panama Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, Panama's Trade and Industry Minister, Julio Molto, confirmed the government's approval of a maintenance plan for the Cobre Panama mine. This plan, put forth by First Quantum, is focused on ensuring environmental safety at the site.

The decision came during a press conference where Minister Molto emphasized that the maintenance strategy does not include restarting mining operations. Instead, it aims to address and uphold environmental safeguards as a primary concern.

This move highlights the government's commitment to environmental issues, even as economic pressures persist for the mining sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025