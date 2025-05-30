Panama Greenlights Maintenance at Cobre Panama Mine

In a recent announcement, Panama's Trade and Industry Minister, Julio Molto, confirmed the government's approval of a maintenance plan for the Cobre Panama mine. This plan, put forth by First Quantum, is focused on ensuring environmental safety at the site.

The decision came during a press conference where Minister Molto emphasized that the maintenance strategy does not include restarting mining operations. Instead, it aims to address and uphold environmental safeguards as a primary concern.

This move highlights the government's commitment to environmental issues, even as economic pressures persist for the mining sector.

