Inaugural Summit Champions Sustainable BRI Infrastructure Development

The inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment commenced on May 25 in Jakarta, marking a major milestone in fostering sustainable development discussions. The event was co-hosted by the Government of Indonesia and several global organizations, including the United Nations Global Compact. Dignitaries and stakeholders from across sectors convened to explore avenues for responsible infrastructure development.

Keynote speeches highlighted the importance of low-carbon, resilient infrastructure. Notably, officials urged businesses to adopt decarbonization and circular economy principles. Strategic discussions emphasized engaging local communities and leveraging blended finance. Aviation connectivity was also cited as crucial, particularly in developing the 'Air Silk Road' initiative.

The summit concluded with significant achievements, such as the launch of a comprehensive report on transition finance for traditional industries and various cross-sector initiatives in green energy and health. A Joint Statement reinforced Belt and Road Initiative's role in promoting sustainable infrastructure. A collaborative call to action was issued, emphasizing shared responsibility for climate-resilient development.

