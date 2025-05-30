Left Menu

Inaugural Summit Champions Sustainable BRI Infrastructure Development

The first Global Business Summit for Belt and Road Infrastructure opened in Jakarta, focusing on sustainable development. Participants discussed decarbonization, circular economy, and community engagement. Key outcomes included a transition finance report and cross-sector initiatives. A unified call to action emphasized collaboration for an inclusive, resilient future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:30 IST
Inaugural Summit Champions Sustainable BRI Infrastructure Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment commenced on May 25 in Jakarta, marking a major milestone in fostering sustainable development discussions. The event was co-hosted by the Government of Indonesia and several global organizations, including the United Nations Global Compact. Dignitaries and stakeholders from across sectors convened to explore avenues for responsible infrastructure development.

Keynote speeches highlighted the importance of low-carbon, resilient infrastructure. Notably, officials urged businesses to adopt decarbonization and circular economy principles. Strategic discussions emphasized engaging local communities and leveraging blended finance. Aviation connectivity was also cited as crucial, particularly in developing the 'Air Silk Road' initiative.

The summit concluded with significant achievements, such as the launch of a comprehensive report on transition finance for traditional industries and various cross-sector initiatives in green energy and health. A Joint Statement reinforced Belt and Road Initiative's role in promoting sustainable infrastructure. A collaborative call to action was issued, emphasizing shared responsibility for climate-resilient development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025