Trainee Pilot's Narrow Escape in Aircraft Mishap at Suktara Airstrip

A trainer aircraft overturned at Suktara airstrip in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft, operated by a trainee woman pilot, flipped due to a faulty landing. Despite the incident, there were no injuries. An investigation is planned. Prompt actions prevented further damage, and flights are temporarily halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident at Suktara airstrip on Friday morning, a trainer aircraft overturned while landing, highlighting potential safety concerns at the Madhya Pradesh facility. The mishap occurred when a trainee woman pilot attempted a landing, resulting in the aircraft flipping. Fortunately, the pilot emerged unscathed, police officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported that a faulty landing maneuver involving the front landing gear led to the aircraft losing control and overturning. The incident, under investigation by local authorities and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's Bhopal office, raised questions about the airfield's operational procedures. An inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Prompt action by Red Bird Aviation Company employees, who emptied the aircraft's fuel tank, averted a potential fire hazard. The airstrip, maintained by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, is temporarily halting trainee aircraft flights while a detailed review is underway. The DGCA team is expected to provide a report shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

