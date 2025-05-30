Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons with Fleet Growth and New International Routes

IndiGo receives a three-month extension for 'damp-leased' Turkish Airlines aircraft until August 2025. The airline plans to grow its fleet to over 600 by 2030 and expand its network with new long-haul flights to international destinations including Manchester, Amsterdam, London, and Copenhagen by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

IndiGo has secured a temporary extension, allowing it to continue operating two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on a damp lease from Turkish Airlines. Originally set to expire by May 31, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted this extension to prevent disruption to passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation stipulated that no further extensions will be granted, as IndiGo plans to gradually augment its fleet with a new aircraft every week during 2025-26. By 2030, IndiGo expects its fleet to surpass 600 aircraft, including newly acquired A350S and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner models.

Focusing on international expansion, IndiGo has announced the start of non-stop direct flights connecting Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam by July 2025. Additional plans include inaugurating long-haul routes to London and Copenhagen, with enhanced connectivity to destinations in Europe and Asia. Domestically, IndiGo aims to introduce services at Navi Mumbai, Noida, and Jalandhar airports within the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

