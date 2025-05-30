Karnataka to Become Asia's MRO Hub with IndiGo's Major Investment

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step in elevating its aviation sector by greenlighting a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility to be set up by IndiGo at Kempegowda International Airport. This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore International Airport Ltd., marking a substantial investment of over Rs 1,100 crore into the state's aviation capabilities.

IndiGo's ambitious project will see around 31 acres allocated for the development of the MRO hub, ensuring the creation of over 750 high-skill jobs across various sectors. This move underscores Karnataka's commitment to advancing its aerospace industry and establishing Bengaluru as a leading regional aviation hub capable of handling up to 2,100 aircraft by FY37/38.

Notably, the facility is designed to accommodate both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, reinforcing IndiGo's operational prowess. Officials emphasize the multiplier effects this project will have on ancillary industries and skills development, further strengthening Karnataka's aerospace ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)