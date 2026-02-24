Left Menu

Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

Omnitech Engineering, a precision-engineered components manufacturer, has raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors for its upcoming IPO. The company's share-sale values them at over Rs 2,800 crore. The IPO will support debt repayment, facility expansion, and capital requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:33 IST
Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omnitech Engineering, known for producing precision-engineered components, has successfully raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors. This financial boost comes just a day before the public opening of their initial share-sale, a significant event for the Rajkot-based company.

Key players such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF, and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, among others, participated in the anchor book. A BSE circular revealed that five domestic mutual funds received 54.42 percent of the allocation, which equates to nearly Rs 95 crore worth of shares.

The Rs 583-crore IPO is set to open on February 25, spanning two days with a price band of Rs 216 - 227 per share. Proceeds will upgrade manufacturing capabilities and meet capital expenditure needs. Management by Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities facilitates Omnitech's market debut on March 5.

TRENDING

1
Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

 Global
3
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026