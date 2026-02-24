Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

Omnitech Engineering, known for producing precision-engineered components, has successfully raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors. This financial boost comes just a day before the public opening of their initial share-sale, a significant event for the Rajkot-based company.

Key players such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF, and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, among others, participated in the anchor book. A BSE circular revealed that five domestic mutual funds received 54.42 percent of the allocation, which equates to nearly Rs 95 crore worth of shares.

The Rs 583-crore IPO is set to open on February 25, spanning two days with a price band of Rs 216 - 227 per share. Proceeds will upgrade manufacturing capabilities and meet capital expenditure needs. Management by Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities facilitates Omnitech's market debut on March 5.